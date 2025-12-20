Prince Harry leaves grey skies behind for a golden Christmas in California I

Prince Harry's heart in Norfolk, toes in Montecito for festive season

Prince Harry is gearing up for another transatlantic Christmas and it’s shaping up to be more mulled wine and Montecito than Sandringham service.

As the Duke of Sussex prepares to spend the holidays in sunny California with Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, royal insiders say Harry still has a soft spot for Britain.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond noted that while Harry openly misses elements of his UK life, the lure of a warm, relaxed Christmas in California might outweigh the chill of Norfolk.

“And he says he still has a deep love for Britain, so the images of his family making that familiar walk might, indeed, pull at his heartstrings,” Bond said.

“When he’s enjoying Christmas in the Californian sunshine with his wife, children, and mother-in-law, the appeal of a grey, damp Norfolk could fade pretty quickly.”

The holiday season is also complicated by the ongoing tension between Harry and his brother, Prince William.

Their estranged relationship continues to cast a shadow over the royal family, something Bond believes is a source of quiet sadness for King Charles.

“I imagine that for the King, there will always be a tinge of melancholy knowing both his sons and their children aren’t with him at this special time of year,” she said.

Bond added observed that, “His daughters-in-law frequently talk about love, kindness, and family yet William and Harry remain as far apart as ever.”

They are creating new traditions in California, from family Advent calendars to cosy nights by the fire.

Insiders say Harry isn’t ready to sever ties with the UK completely and hopes to bring his children back more often in the future, even if Meghan prefers keeping them rooted in California.

So, while the rest of the royal brood strolls through Norfolk for carols and church service, Harry will likely be toasting marshmallows with Archie and Lilibet.