Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pull off a major U-turn?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly decided to make change in their strategy five years after their exit from the royal family.

The Ducke and Duchess of Sussex officially changed the name of their joint charity the Archewell Foundation, launched in 2020, to Archewell Philanthropies.

The couple's surprise move raised questions as the charity was going in the right direction, even pushing for safer social media and developing artificial intelligence responsibly.

A spokesman for Meghan and Harry tried to reveal the reason behind the major shift, saying: “This next chapter allows the Sussexes to broaden their global philanthropic efforts as a family, with meaningful reach and maximum impact, grounded in the same values, partnerships, and their commitment to show up and do good.”

However, a royal commentator weighed in on the ongoing discussion, adding that the move aims to streamline the organisation so that the couple have more flexibility to devote resources where it is needed.

The commentator offered an insight into the decision, saying the change is happening now.

Sharing his thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's charity shakeup, Cameron Walker, on GB News, said that the Sussexes "want to focus more time and money on impact, rather than the operational running of the charity.

"The change of name was necessary to transition the charity from a Foundation to a fiscal sponsor. "

He continued: "I'm told the reason the couple wanted to do this was to reduce operating costs, so more of the charity donations could go to those who need it."

The two found they couldn't scale their impact as fast as they would have liked, due to "administrative barriers".

The U-turn suggests as they have decided to spread their wings to achieve their goals in 2026.

Soon after the announcment, Meghan shared a new image of the Sussex family on her official Instagram account, featuring Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.