Tuesday May 09, 2023
Web Desk

The Weeknd says his hair had become an obstacle for him

Web Desk

Tuesday May 09, 2023

He also discussed his passion for films and how he discovered this sense of affection

Canadian artist The Weeknd along with Lily Rose Depp gave an interview to W Magazine as they spoke about their show The Idol. The former discussed his rise to fame and his signature hair.

“In the beginning of my career, I didn’t show myself at all. I didn’t want to be famous. For the first two years, no one knew what I looked like,” he explained. When he finally did begin to appear in the media’s eyes he quickly blew up, and along with him, his iconic hairstyle.

“The hair became an obstacle for me!” he claimed. “I went from ‘No one knows who I am’ to ‘Nobody has that hair except The Weeknd.’ I was always trying to hide it. When I finally decided to cut it, everybody said, ‘Don’t do it!’ That gave me more reasons to do it. I was so identified with that hair that I had to cut it. I didn’t want to be known for just this or just that.”

He also discussed his passion for films and how he discovered this sense of affection: “As a child, I loved to hear myself sing. But I was really shy and wouldn’t do it in public. I didn’t know if I was good or not. In high school, my love for films was born. I grew up on The Mask and Jurassic Park. Jim Carrey and dinosaurs! Cinema helped me write better songs, but I thought my ticket out of the hood was music.”

