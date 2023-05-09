 
Cha Joo Young from ‘The Glory’ to potentially star as lead in new drama

Cha Joo Young received significant attention and praise for her portrayal of stewardess Hye Jeong
Netflix’s The Glory star Cha Joo Young will potentially star as the main lead in a new historical show. According to sources, “Cha Joo Young will be starring in tvN’s new drama ‘Won Kyung’ (romanized title).”

In response to the reports, her company Ghost Studio responded by saying: “Cha Joo Young received an offer to star in ‘Won Kyung’ and is positively reviewing it.”

The show follows Queen Won Kyung who comes into power by forming an alliance with King Taejong Lee Bang Won around 600 years earlier. The Queen is described as a woman prone to jealousy in the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty.

Cha Joo Young has been offered to portray the titular character. In the recreated and fictionalized version of the story, she is the daughter of Min Je which is the noblest family in Goryeo. She then goes on to marry Lee Bang Won, who is younger than her and helps bring him to the throne.

Cha Joo Young received significant attention and praise for her portrayal of stewardess Hye Jeong in The Glory. She is currently a part of the KBS2 show The Real Has Come!

