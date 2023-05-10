Morgan Wallen seeks 'vocal rest,' cancels shows

Morgan Wallen has revealed that he has cancelled his next six weeks of tours due to a doctor's advice to get 'vocal rest.'

The country music shared the news on Instagram, informing fans that he needed six weeks off as his vocal cord was damaged after he returned to perform from a ten days hiatus.

“I’m just gonna go ahead and get straight to it. I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday. After taking 10 days of vocal rest I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible,” Wallen said.

The 29-year-old added, “So I went in and go scoped yesterday and they told me that I re-injured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma,” adding doctor recommended six weeks of rest. “So that’s what I’m gon’ do."

Earlier, the Last Night singer received flak from fans after he withdrew from the show minutes after the performance.

The Sneedville native cited voice loss as he was incapable of singing.

"After last night's show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better," he clarified to his fans at that time.

"I really thought I'd be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing."