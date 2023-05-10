 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Morgan Wallen seeks 'vocal rest,' cancels shows

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 10, 2023

Morgan Wallen seeks vocal rest, cancels shows
Morgan Wallen seeks 'vocal rest,' cancels shows

Morgan Wallen has revealed that he has cancelled his next six weeks of tours due to a doctor's advice to get 'vocal rest.'

The country music shared the news on Instagram, informing fans that he needed six weeks off as his vocal cord was damaged after he returned to perform from a ten days hiatus.

“I’m just gonna go ahead and get straight to it. I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday. After taking 10 days of vocal rest I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible,” Wallen said.

The 29-year-old added, “So I went in and go scoped yesterday and they told me that I re-injured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma,” adding doctor recommended six weeks of rest. “So that’s what I’m gon’ do."

Earlier, the Last Night singer received flak from fans after he withdrew from the show minutes after the performance.

The Sneedville native cited voice loss as he was incapable of singing.

"After last night's show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better," he clarified to his fans at that time.

"I really thought I'd be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing."

More From Entertainment:

Florence Welch gets emotional over 'Dog Days' feature in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Florence Welch gets emotional over 'Dog Days' feature in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

BTS’ Jimin is set to collaborate with Kodak Black and more for ‘Fast X’ OST

BTS’ Jimin is set to collaborate with Kodak Black and more for ‘Fast X’ OST
Diplo ran at LA marathon on 'LSD'

Diplo ran at LA marathon on 'LSD'
Priyanka Chopra says daughter Malti 'loved everything' about trip to India

Priyanka Chopra says daughter Malti 'loved everything' about trip to India
Cha Joo Young from ‘The Glory’ to potentially star as lead in new drama

Cha Joo Young from ‘The Glory’ to potentially star as lead in new drama
Blackpink’s Lisa discusses her feelings about working with Taeyang

Blackpink’s Lisa discusses her feelings about working with Taeyang

Kim Seon Ho from ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ makes generous birthday donation

Kim Seon Ho from ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ makes generous birthday donation
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon kick off romance rumours with sweet reaction to compliments

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon kick off romance rumours with sweet reaction to compliments
Lily-Rose Depp claims these pop stars inspired her performance in ‘The Idol’

Lily-Rose Depp claims these pop stars inspired her performance in ‘The Idol’
Robert De Niro welcomes baby at 79

Robert De Niro welcomes baby at 79
The Weeknd says his hair had become an obstacle for him

The Weeknd says his hair had become an obstacle for him
Shakira spotted dining with Lewis Hamilton following messy Pique split

Shakira spotted dining with Lewis Hamilton following messy Pique split