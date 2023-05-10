Michael Jackson rescued me from crisis: Jason Segel

Wednesday May 10, 2023
Jason Segel revealed one of Michael Jackson's interviews helped him to ward off his life's 'unhappiness' phase.
During an interview with Rolling Stone, the Shrinking star remembered a period when he was in his prime but remained unhappy.
“In that period when I was trying to figure it out, I only took projects where I could be around people I really admired, so I could ask them a lot of questions,” Segel said.
However, the 43-year-old added, “this crazy interview between Michael Jackson and Kobe Bryant where Michael Jackson basically told Kobe Bryant, ‘When you are around people you admire, do not be a fan, be an interviewer. Ask them every question that you feel will be a helpful tool for your journey.’”
“So I asked one friend, ‘What is art?” He said, ‘Art is performing an act of self-exploration, on behalf of an audience,’ which resonates with my style of acting,” the actor said.
“Now I choose things where for the next however long this project is, it’s my job to go through something on film and in this one it’s grief.”