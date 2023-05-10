 
Wednesday May 10, 2023
Michael Jackson rescued me from crisis: Jason Segel

Jason Segel revealed one of Michael Jackson's interviews helped him to ward off his life's 'unhappiness' phase.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, the Shrinking star remembered a period when he was in his prime but remained unhappy.

“In that period when I was trying to figure it out, I only took projects where I could be around people I really admired, so I could ask them a lot of questions,” Segel said.

However, the 43-year-old added, “this crazy interview between Michael Jackson and Kobe Bryant where Michael Jackson basically told Kobe Bryant, ‘When you are around people you admire, do not be a fan, be an interviewer. Ask them every question that you feel will be a helpful tool for your journey.’”

“So I asked one friend, ‘What is art?” He said, ‘Art is performing an act of self-exploration, on behalf of an audience,’ which resonates with my style of acting,” the actor said.

“Now I choose things where for the next however long this project is, it’s my job to go through something on film and in this one it’s grief.”

