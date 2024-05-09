Kate Middleton's well being to dictate Prince William's future in the monarchy

Kate Middleton’s preventative cancer treatment sparks many experts to weigh in on the overall well-being which hinges on the Princess

Kate Middleton's well being to dictate Prince William's future in the monarchy

Insiders and experts have just shed some light into Kate Middleton’s well being amid preventative cancer treatment.

Insights into Prince William’s potential mental state have been brought to light by an inside source close to the Royal Family.

This insider in question broke everything down during their interview with People magazine.

During that chat they said, “Whether you're a prince or a pauper, no one would expect anything like this with his father and his wife both being treated for cancer.”

For those unversed this is in reference to Prince William resuming public duties after initially taking time off to be alongside his wife and kids.

In the eyes of the source, currently “William is digging deep” when it comes to his royal responsibilities.

Even royal commentator Ingrid Seward believes “For William, everything hinges on Kate's well-being.”

A separate source also stepped into the chat with their own thoughts on the matter.

According to that insider, "William is prioritizing giving her all the time she needs to get better and the support, particularly to the children.”

This also follows similar sentiments shared by Robert Lacey who is a royal biographer.

He told the outlet, “From what we know of their personal lives, for William and Kate, spending time with their children is the most precious and enjoyable thing they can do.”

To make matters worse for them, “The double illness has placed enormous pressure on William, both as a parent and inheritor of the family business. It has brought all kinds of challenges. He [has handled] it with calmness and lack of drama.”

It is pertinent to mention that King Charles is also celebrated one year on the throne as of May 6th, 2024.