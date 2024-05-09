 

Kendrick Lamar warns Kanye West over Drake beef?

Joe Budden says Kendrick Lamar has a stern message for Kanye West amid Drake beef

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

Kanye West's entry in Drake and Kendrick Lamar broke the internet. But Joe Budden believes the Compton rapper's track euphoria has the message for Ye to stay away from the beef.

On his podcast, The Joe Budden Podcast, the 43-year-old said the Grammy winner is indirectly hinting the Chicago rapstar to not get involved in the rap war after he remixed Like That, whose original the DNA rapper used to hit out the Toronto rapper.

"Kanye, sit your ****** *** down somewhere," he said. "Mind your ******* business. This is not about you. This is some attention-seeking **** that you're doing.

He continued, "Kanye has been trying to insert himself in this since the beginning. You had your shot. That **** was gunning for you. Y'all all ran except for Pusha. It's not smooth when it's not your beef."

"You are making this all about you when you had a shot already. Move! You are taking attention away from our main event."

In the meantime, Kendrick and Drake rap battle is raging fire on the hip-hop scene with the latter released the latest diss Heart Part 6.

