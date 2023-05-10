 
Royals
King Charles steps out for first royal engagement post coronation

King Charles steps out for first royal engagement post coronation

Britain’s King Charles, who was crowned in historic ceremony on Saturday, has returned to the royal duties.

The newly crowned King broke ground at a new aerospace and energy hub at the University of Cambridge, his alma mater, on Tuesday.

He was welcomed by Whittle Lab staff, aviation leaders and several Members of Parliament.

Later, Buckingham Palace shared King Charles photos from his first post-coronation royal engagement with caption, “Breaking ground on the new Whittle Lab!”

The University of Cambridge’s new laboratory has been designed to bring together global experts from research and industry in net zero aviation and energy.

As Prince of Wales, King Charles became Royal Founding Patron of the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, a partner of the Whittle Laboratory.

The main aim of the new laboratory is to halve the time it takes to develop key technologies towards net zero aviation and energy.

