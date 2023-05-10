Leonardo DiCaprio, Natalie Portman to attend Cannes Film Festival

Leonardo DiCaprio, Natalie Portman and Harrison Ford are among the Hollywood stars expected to attend The Cannes Film Festival next week on the French Riviera.

This year's festival is the 76th edition of cinema's biggest showcase, made up of screenings, press conferences and glamorous parties.

Cannes is the world's biggest film festival, first conceived in 1939 as an alternative to the then-fascist-influenced Venice Film Festival.



It has been held annually since 1946 except in 1948 and 1950, when it was cancelled due to lack of funds.

The festival is known for its carefully selected programme of films that have gone on to Oscar glory or launched the careers of directors like Quentin Tarantino.

Running alongside it is the world's biggest film market, drawing more than 12,500 film industry professionals annually.



According to Reuters, there are several categories making up the official selection of films shown, the top being the "in competition" movies vying for the Palme d'Or prize.

This year's 21 contenders are:

"Club Zero" by Jessica Hausner

"The Zone of Interest" by Jonathan Glazer

"Kuolleet Lehdet" ("Fallen Leaves") by Aki Kaurismaki

"Les Filles d’Olfa" ("Four Daughters") by Kaouther Ben Hania

"Asteroid City" by Wes Anderson

"Anatomie d'une chute" ("Anatomy of a Fall") by Justine Triet

"Kaibutsu" ("Monster") by Kore-eda Hirokazu