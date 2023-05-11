 
entertainment
Thursday May 11, 2023
Web Desk

Hilary Duff becomes 'follower' of Gwyneth Paltrow diet

Web Desk

Hilary Duff becomes 'follower' of Gwyneth Paltrow diet

Hilary Duff revealed she sometimes goes for Gwyneth Paltrow's extreme 'starvation diet.'

Speaking to Lipstick on the Rim podcast, the How I Met Your Father star said, “Sometimes I try to — you know, Gwyneth’s in trouble for saying this — but sometimes I try to just drink coffee in the morning and starve off my hunger,” adding that she “wake[s] up really hungry.”

The 35-year-old also said she took care of her calorie intake, especially when making her kids lunch.

“If we’re being honest, yeah, I eat a chicken nugget in the morning while I’m packing lunches, and there’s one left over,” she admitted. “Pop it down the hatch!”

Previously, Paltrow shocked many, including peers and medical professionals, with her diet routine.

Appearing on the Art of Being Well, the Iron Man star said, “I eat dinner early in the evening. I do a nice intermittent fast.”

“So, I have coffee, but I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days,” she added.

