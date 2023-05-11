 
Thursday May 11, 2023
Tori Spelling talks ‘constant sickness’ amid mold infection

Singer songwriter Tori Spelling weighs in on the ‘continual spiral of sickness’ that appears to have started squatting in her house.

The star showcased everything over on through a post that was shared to Instagram.

In it, she said, “Let's talk about MOLD….” Because “Here we are again at Urgent Care.”

“We've all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again. Used to think… well that's what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home.”

“But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on.”

Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on.”

“Enter Mold inspection!” and inspectors who “discovered extreme mold in our home” because that is when “the pieces all started to fall into place.”


