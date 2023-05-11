 
Thursday May 11, 2023
Robert De Niro welcomes his 7th child at the age of 79

Thursday May 11, 2023

De Niro claimed that the birth of his newest child was planned
Hollywood legend Robert De Niro sees the arrival of his 7th child ahead of turning 80 years old. The infant was spotted for the first time and appears to be less than a month old.

He revealed the shocking news earlier in an interview after his actress girlfriend Tiffany Chen was spotted out and about with the baby. The little one looked adorable in a pink onesie, swaddled in a blanket.

Although the news of the pregnancy is surprising to many, De Niro claimed that the birth of his newest child was planned so the occasion was not at all surprising to him. “How could you not plan that kind of thing?” he asked, also sharing his thoughts about becoming a father once again.

“I'm ok with it,” he claimed. “I'm good with it.”

When asked if parenthood gets easier with time and having more children, he remarked: “Never gets easier.”

