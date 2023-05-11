 
Royals
Thursday May 11, 2023
King Charles, Camila look ‘frankly exhausted’: ‘Retirement imminent’

Experts have started to question the possibility of King Charles and Queen Camila reigning as ‘effortlessly’ as Queen Elizabeth.

These claims and accusations have been brought to light by journalist Jenni Murray.

Murray believes, “It was at that moment of grumpiness that I, and I'm sure many others, began to wonder how King Charles III and Queen Camilla would cope with the huge pressure of what lay ahead. Frankly they both looked exhausted.”

“Can two people in their mid-70s host a reception for Very Important People from across the globe on a Friday night, get up the next day at the crack of dawn, be dressed, made up, hair done and put on a serene performance, knowing facial expressions will be remembered for ever.”


