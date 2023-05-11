Rihanna’s baby boy name revealed days before his first birthday

The name of Barbadian superstar Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s baby boy has finally been revealed days before his first birthday.



The Umbrella singer and Rocky welcomed their first baby boy on May 13 last year and kept his name a secret.

The Daily Mail has claimed it has obtained the birth certificate of Rihanna and Rocky’s son which shows he is called RZA Athelston Mayers.

According to reports the baby’s name seems to be a tribute to producer and rapper RZA, 53, leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are set to celebrate first birthday of their son on Saturday, May 13.

The baby’s name has been disclosed days after Rihanna, who is also expecting her second child with Rocky, sparked wedding rumours with the US rapper.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky confirmed their relationship in November 2020.