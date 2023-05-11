 
Thursday May 11, 2023
K-pop group EXO’s Kai enlists in the military

Thursday May 11, 2023

He will firstly enter a military center to receive basic training
K-pop group EXO’s Kai has been confirmed to be beginning his mandatory military service which will see him return after two years. He will firstly enter a military center to receive basic training after which he will serve as a public worker.

The members gathered to send the idol off, pulling their signature pose in the picture. In the image, Kai also shows off his buzz cut. One of the members, Chanyeol, took to social media to share a couple of photos, writing: “Don’t get hurt, and return safely!”

The announcement of his enlistment took many fans by surprise, since he was in the process of preparing for his group’s next comeback. His agency explained the sudden decision in a statement:

“Hello. This is SM Entertainment.

We have come to relay sudden news to fans regarding Kai’s military service.

Kai was preparing for EXO’s comeback scheduled for this year, but due to a recent change in regulations of the Military Manpower Administration, he is set to enter the army recruit training center on May 11 where he will receive basic military training, and he will then serve as a public service worker.

In respect of Kai’s intention to enlist quietly, his enlistment location and time will not be revealed, and there will be no special event on the day of, so we ask for the understanding of fans.

Regarding the plans for EXO’s album, we will inform you once the details are sorted out.

Thank you.”

