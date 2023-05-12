Elle Fanning speaks up on being rejected from big movie over social media presence

Elle Fanning speaks up on being rejected from big movie over social media presenc

Elle Fanning has opened up on missing out role from a big franchise movie due to her Instagram followers.



During her recent appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Daddy Day Care actress discussed about the pressure for young stars in Hollywood to “join large franchise movies”.

“I don’t feel that pressure. I don’t,” said the 25-year-old actress.

While discussing about joining the likes of Marvel movies, the Because of Winn-Dixie actress also confessed, “You also don’t know if they’re going to work sometimes, which is scary.”

Fanning, who refrained from naming the project, disclosed that she was rejected a role in one big movie because of her social media presence.

“I didn’t get a part once for something big because – it might not have just been this reason, but this was the feedback that I heard – was because I didn’t have enough Instagram followers at the time, explained the actress.

It is pertinent to mention that Fanning has an Instagram following of 6.2 million.

However, the actress added, “That's something I firmly don't believe in, for not getting a part.”

Meanwhile, Fanning will be next seen in The Great Season 3, set to premiere today (May 12) on Hulu.