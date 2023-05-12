Tom Cruise always ‘excited’ to perform Mission Impossible stunts, says Vanessa Kirby

Mission: Impossible star Vanessa Kirby discusses about her fearless co-star Tom Cruise stunts.



In a new interview with Variety, Kirby recalled Cruise jumped from a motorcycle after riding it off a cliff in Iceland for the eighth instalment of M: I.

“He did it many times in one day,” said Kirby.

Gushing about Cruise, Kirby continued, “He did it consecutively … and repeatedly so he could capture all the different angles and sides of it.”

While speaking highly of Cruise, The White Widow actress revealed, “If Cruise was nervous, he sure didn’t show it. He was just so calm.”

“He had no fear. He just found it exhilarating,” remarked the 35-year-old.

The Pieces of A Woman star further stated, “That kind of belief in cinema and what one could achieve and his passion for it is so inspiring.”

He kind of believes he can do the impossible and then he does…I love being a part of the franchise. I’m really excited to come back,” added Kirby.

The actress mentioned that she’s signed one more installment, saying, “I would hope they would have me. My character, I love playing because she’s kind of unusual, strange and fun and ambiguous.”

Meanwhile, the movie is slated to release in theatres on July 14, 2023