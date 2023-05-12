 
Friday May 12, 2023
'The Last of Us' Season 2 production put on hold amid WGA writers' strike

Friday May 12, 2023

HBO's The Last of Us is facing production delays due to the ongoing Hollywood writers' strike.

Although auditions for season 2 were underway, actors had to read lines from The Last of Us Part II game since the scripts weren't ready yet. Given that the show heavily relies on game dialogue, using it for auditions seemed like a reasonable approach. Variety reports that filming had yet to begin.

The show’s co-creator Craig Mazin was seen protesting with fellow members of the Writers’ Guild of America(WGA). Since Mazin wrote a major part of the first season of the show, the release window of the second season is expected to be affected.

The creators of The Last of Us had previously revealed that due to the revenge-based plot of the show, it would run for more than two seasons. The show’s production team had intended for filming to begin late this year or early 2024. The lead actress Bella Ramsey even claimed that the show would be released in late 2024 or early 2025.

The Last of Us season one was welcomed by fans and critics alike and immediately got a green light from HBO for a second season. The show is confirmed to return with Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal as the leads. 

