 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday May 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry a ‘hero’ for leaving ‘rigid, stifling responsibilities’

By
Web Desk

Friday May 12, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry’s escape from the royal fold has secured his ‘lifelong happiness’ because he’s no longer ‘stifled and rigidly’ glued to duties.

An editor for The Independent, Victoria Richards, issued these claims and revelations.

She believes the idea that Prince Harry ‘divorced’ his entire family, for the sake of his marriage was “in fact quite right.”

Especially since choosing “Meghan and his children Archie and Lilibet over the sense of duty and rigid responsibility,” would have meant keeping himself “stifled and unhappy.”

In the eyes of the expert, “some might argue the bravest thing would have been for Meghan to come to the coronation to be by his side.”

Especially considering “had he not split from the establishment – had he remained in Britain, and the couple been made central to proceedings – my guess is we would see a man even more reduced.

More From Royals:

King Charles, Queen Camilla offer £35,000 per annum to Digital Content Creator

King Charles, Queen Camilla offer £35,000 per annum to Digital Content Creator

Queen Camilla bracing for Prince Harry’s court argument: ‘Not pleasant’ video

Queen Camilla bracing for Prince Harry’s court argument: ‘Not pleasant’
Prince Harry showing a ‘great deal of respect at the expense of his own comfort’ video

Prince Harry showing a ‘great deal of respect at the expense of his own comfort’
Prince Harry ‘facing the music’ requires ‘bravery, humility’ video

Prince Harry ‘facing the music’ requires ‘bravery, humility’
Prince William and Kate Middleton's new digital content creator lauded for his work

Prince William and Kate Middleton's new digital content creator lauded for his work
King Charles criticised for his views about the future of monarchy

King Charles criticised for his views about the future of monarchy

Prince Harry looks ‘lonely, depressed’ like a ‘part of him is missing’ video

Prince Harry looks ‘lonely, depressed’ like a ‘part of him is missing’
Prince William, King Charles prepared for fresh Prince Harry attacks

Prince William, King Charles prepared for fresh Prince Harry attacks
How will Meghan Markle celebrate Mother’s Day? Plans revealed

How will Meghan Markle celebrate Mother’s Day? Plans revealed
Meghan Markle wins hearts as dance video goes viral video

Meghan Markle wins hearts as dance video goes viral
John Cleese says he couldn't control his laugh after watching King Charles' coronation video

John Cleese says he couldn't control his laugh after watching King Charles' coronation

William, Kate to face problems with Charles in representing royal family

William, Kate to face problems with Charles in representing royal family