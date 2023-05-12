 
Friday May 12, 2023
Cara Delevingne cast in biopic after time in rehab

Friday May 12, 2023

Delevingne revealed that she had spent parts of January and December getting help in rehab
Actress and model Cara Delevingne has gotten cast in an upcoming biopic as she pieces together her career after being in rehab. She will be starring alongside Shailene Woodley as her love interest.

The biopic will take a more horror-themed direction as it follows the life of the iconic thriller writer Patricia Highsmith. Delevingne, according to Deadline, will play the role of her lover. Notably, the actress herself also identifies as bisexual.

Thai relationship will be shown in The Murderous Miss Highsmith, and it will be one of two relationships that the author had as it inspired one of her most famous novels The Talented Mr. Ripley.

Making her feature directorial debut with the film will be Alexandra Pechman. Woodley will be starring as the titular character, who passed away in 1995 at the age of 74. The film will explore the mind of the author and how her inclination towards violent acts inspired her novels.

Noémie Merlant from the film Portrait of a Lady on Fire will be playing the other woman that Highsmith had a relationship with.

Delevingne revealed earlier that she had actually spent parts of January and December getting help in rehab after certain pictures of her started going viral on the internet.

“I've had interventions of a sort, but I wasn't ready. That's the problem, I hadn't seen a therapist in three years. I just kind of pushed everyone away, which made me realize how much I was in a bad place.”

