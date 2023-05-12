 
Royals
Friday May 12, 2023
King Charles lacked Queen Elizabeth II 'confidence' at Coronation: 'Uncomfortable'

King Charles seemed worked up and uncomfortable in his skin at coronation
King Charles did not have the charm of his mother at the Coronation, says expert.

Royal author, Clive Irving, who famously wrote The Last Queen, told Express.co.uk that His Majesty did not glow like his late mother.

"King Charles looked glum, almost as if he didn't want to be there," the royal author said.

Comparing Charles to the late Queen, he added: "She just seemed to be the whole centre of it. She glowed. She was the focus. Charles didn't even manage to be the focus of it," he said.

According to the author, Charles seemed worked up and uncomfortable in his skin.

"He seemed either tired, short-tempered or misplaced, as if he was uncomfortable with the whole idea of being there."

He said: "She also had a magic to her and I don't see any mystique or magic to Charles."

Irving added: "The monarchy cannot function if the person at the centre of it doesn't look happy and doesn't project a sense of confidence and a sureness of touch."

King Charles was coronated on May 6, 2023 alongside his wife Camilla.

