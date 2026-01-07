Beatrice, Eugenie face major roadblock on inheritance as King draws line

The royal family sent a clear message to the public about Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as they were warmly welcomed during the Christmas gathering at Sandringham amid the furore surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

King Charles had officially removed his shamed brother Andrew from the royal fold following his scandals especially the involvement with financier Jeffery Epstein. Sarah Ferguson was also swiftly ousted from the royal fold since she was found to have a hand in the scandals as well.

However, the king and Prince William were adamant on not letting Beatrice and Eugenie suffer the consequences of their parents’ actions. The York sisters retain their royal titles and roles in the Firm, but there is a firm line drawn on a key matter of their inheritance.

The former Duke of York is evicted from his Royal Lodge, for which he had a 75-year lease to leave behind for his daughters. According to a property expert, the prospect of royal inheritance has been ruled out for Beatrice and Eugenie.

“[This] would only have been possible while the lease remained in place," he explained. "Once that lease is surrendered or terminated, there is nothing to pass on,” property expert Elliot Castle told The Mirror.

“Initiating a formal process to remove Andrew earlier than expected effectively strips away the remaining financial and practical value of that lease,” he explained. “Reports suggesting a loss of around £500,000 reflect not just moving costs, but the loss of a heavily invested, long-term residential interest that would otherwise have remained in place for decades.”

He pointed out that the Royal Lodge is not just a home but a “valuable long-term leasehold asset”.