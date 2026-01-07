Kate Middleton takes big step for children after Meghan's latest move

Princess Kate has cleared her policy about her children's future with the latest move after Harry and Meghan's decision bout their kids.

The Princess of Wales and her three kids - Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven - won hearts with their geature during a charity event.

The future monarch and and his wife has expedited efforts to train their kids for their future royal roles, introducing them to charity work.

Most recently, William took his eldest son George to a homeless shelter, The Passage. The visit was to the same shelter Princess Diana took William to in 1993.

Kate's move comes days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped a major clue about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet‘s futures, announcing:The Archewell Foundation is becoming Archewell Philanthropies. This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavors as a family.”

Reacting to Kate's heart-melting move, Co-CEO of The Baby Bank, Lauren Hall said: "The Prince and Princess are clearly very keen to get the children involved in charity work from a young age.

"They're setting a good example. George, Charlotte and Louis are obviously very keen to be hands-on, and I think that exposure from a young age is rounding them as children."

The Waleses spread joy as they personally selected a series of baby products to donate, which a member of their staff then dropped off at the centre.

Lauren reacted as saying that the charity is "delighted" that they "popped up" in the royals' minds again.

"A staff member approached us for a list of items we use on a regular basis, but also ones that we could gift throughout the year. We then had the items dropped off to us that the royals had gone out and purchased." Ms Hall told HELLO!.

Princess Catherine first visited the local baby bank with her three children in 2023, where they participated in an hour-long volunteering session that had an impact on the family.