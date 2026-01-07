Prince William sends bold message to Prince Harry as tides shift in feud

Prince William and Prince Harry could face-off one another in ‘unavoidable’ circumstances

The tides are changing between the royals and the Sussexes as Prince Harry is anticipating a big announcement from the UK Home Office.

There has been one meeting between King Charles and Harry back in September, making progress in a proper reconciliation. However, things have remained to be an impasse between William and Harry.

The feuding brothers have not spoken since they last met during the funeral of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. William stayed clear of Harry when he visited the UK last year.

Now, there will be several opportunities where the brothers could find themselves crossing paths, albeit begrudgingly. However, broadcaster Mark Dolan believes this won’t happen.

The Prince of Wales is anticipated to visit the US next year during the Fifa World Cup to show his support. He may also complement his father’s State Visit to finalise a trade deal between the UK and the US.

Dolan believes William will deliver the “ultimate snub” to his brother even if Harry extends an olive branch.

“William will absolutely blank and ghost his brother very deliberately in the United States,” Dolan predicted during The Daily Express podcast.

This may not come as much of a surprise but there is one event in the future where William may have to give in, despite his grievances with Harry.

The royals hold armed services and veterans with utmost respect. The King and his two sons both have served their countries while keeping up with their royal duties.

Given that Invictus Games – a sporting event for disabled and recovering veterans – would be returning to the UK after many years. Prince Harry had founded it and it has gained global popularity for its profound impact. The public would be disgruntled to witness the royals putting a family feud in the way of supporting fellow veterans.

It is only a call for bad PR something that Charles doesn't want for his current reign and neither William wants for his future one.