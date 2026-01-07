King Charles makes exciting announcement as 2027 Invictus Games confirmed

The office of King Charles has officially confirmed an exciting news for the public for 2027 as extensive planning had been done before a major unveiling takes place in 2027.

2026 is already off to a big start with many plans coming to fruition and some finally initiated to comply with the vision of the monarch. There is growing interest in the possible reconciliation between Charles and Harry, following reports that the Duke of Sussex won his security battle. Meanwhile, Charles is taking big strides for his royal residences as a big event coincides with Harry’s Invictus Games event in Birmingham.

On Wednesday, the King’s Foundation released a statement about officially introducing the changes taken place in Dumfries House, Scotland.

“Introducing... The King’s Hall - our new wedding and events venue at Dumfries House,” the statement by the office began. “Named in honour of His Majesty The King, the new space will host weddings, private events, charitable events and more.”

They announced that The King’s Hall is set to open in summer 2027 and will cater for events of up to 200 guests, adding that all proceeds from events and tours at Dumfries House will “help fund the charitable work of the King’s Foundation”.

The opening will coincide with Prince Harry’s Invictus Games, an international sporting event designed for injured and recovering veterans. It will be returning to the UK for the first time in years.

According to the official website, the Games will run from July 10th to 17th, 2027, with the formal opening ceremony on Saturday, July10, welcoming nations from around the globe. The closing party is on July 17, for the participants, their friends and families to celebrate their achievements.

Reports have claimed that Harry has personally finalised the guest list for the event, which will be held in July.

It is expected that King Charles will receive an invite and other royal members as well. Moreover, there is also pressure from the public about attendance from royalty as it would uplift the moral of the veterans. The royals are known to honour armed services and veterans hence it would reflect in bad faith if they didn’t attend.