 
Geo News

Prince William, Princess Kate to take US by storm on history-making trip

Latest update on Prince William and Kate Middleton's upcoming US trip

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 07, 2026

Prince William, Princess Kate to take US by storm on history-making trip
Prince William, Princess Kate to take US by storm on history-making trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William may surprise their American fans with their history-making trip to the country this year.

The Princess of Wales is likely to accompany her husband William to the US for the 250th anniversary of independence and the World Cup, according to a new report.

The future monarch has already scheduled a July trip to the country, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet US.

It emrges after reprots that King Charles will travel to the US in April, following Donald Trump's historic second state visit to the UK last September.

The Government hope the trips will strengthen relations with the President and support a key trade deal currently on "pause".

President Trump was said to be "in awe" of the Princess of Wales when they spent time together at a state dinner in Britain.

According to The Times, William's trip to the US could be a joint one with his wife.

"With her health apparently improving, there has been a suggestion that Kate and William will make a joint foreign visit this year, perhaps to the US for the 250th anniversary of independence," the publication reported.

A royal source added: "While it may seem a completely ridiculous comparison, it reminds me a bit of dear old David and Victoria Beckham.

"I think the public can spot a genuine relationship and a genuinely strong marriage and two people who fit well together. How strong they are individually, but also as a couple. And I think that's probably a great asset."

Kate's last major overseas trip was with her husband on the 2022 Caribbean tour for the Platinum Jubilee, followed by a trip to Boston for Earthshot.

Kensington Palace, William and Kate's office, has not issued a statement regarding the proposed US visit, but reports indicate that it has not yet extended all formal invitations.

More From Royals

Beatrice, Eugenie face major roadblock on inheritance as King draws line
Beatrice, Eugenie face major roadblock on inheritance as King draws line
Prince Harry slams door on King Charles reunion as he heads to UK
Prince Harry slams door on King Charles reunion as he heads to UK
Meghan Markle receives wise advice as Prince Harry plans UK trip
Meghan Markle receives wise advice as Prince Harry plans UK trip
Prince William causes panic after breaking strict royal protocol
Prince William causes panic after breaking strict royal protocol
King Charles orders new plans for beloved royal home amid Andrew eviction
King Charles orders new plans for beloved royal home amid Andrew eviction
Prince William, Kate quietly welcome unexpected family member at Palace
Prince William, Kate quietly welcome unexpected family member at Palace