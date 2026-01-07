Prince William, Princess Kate to take US by storm on history-making trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William may surprise their American fans with their history-making trip to the country this year.

The Princess of Wales is likely to accompany her husband William to the US for the 250th anniversary of independence and the World Cup, according to a new report.

The future monarch has already scheduled a July trip to the country, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet US.

It emrges after reprots that King Charles will travel to the US in April, following Donald Trump's historic second state visit to the UK last September.

The Government hope the trips will strengthen relations with the President and support a key trade deal currently on "pause".

President Trump was said to be "in awe" of the Princess of Wales when they spent time together at a state dinner in Britain.

According to The Times, William's trip to the US could be a joint one with his wife.

"With her health apparently improving, there has been a suggestion that Kate and William will make a joint foreign visit this year, perhaps to the US for the 250th anniversary of independence," the publication reported.

A royal source added: "While it may seem a completely ridiculous comparison, it reminds me a bit of dear old David and Victoria Beckham.

"I think the public can spot a genuine relationship and a genuinely strong marriage and two people who fit well together. How strong they are individually, but also as a couple. And I think that's probably a great asset."

Kate's last major overseas trip was with her husband on the 2022 Caribbean tour for the Platinum Jubilee, followed by a trip to Boston for Earthshot.

Kensington Palace, William and Kate's office, has not issued a statement regarding the proposed US visit, but reports indicate that it has not yet extended all formal invitations.