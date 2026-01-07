 
Kate Middleton tells Prince William to save marriage

Princess Kate asks Prince William to prioritise their marriage before their destined roles

Geo News Digital Desk
January 07, 2026

Princess Kate has made a wise decision with her husband Prince William ahead of their big family event while preparing for their destined roles.

The future queen has reportedly warned William of an untoward situation ahead if they do not put their marriage first.

William and Kate, who are set to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary in April, need to make the most of their freedom before being fully engaged with public duties. 

The couple want to spend as much quality time as possible with their three children in what they’re calling their ‘last hurrah’.

Princess Catherine asked William to nurture their love, finding harmony between royal duty and personal bliss.

‘It’s not something William and Kate like to think about, but Charles is aging and with his health issues, everyone is hyper-aware that they will inherit the throne sooner rather than later,’ says Heat’s royal insider.

The insiders went on to explain what the Waleses are hoping to have a good amount of time before they have to step up as "there’s no denying that the day is looming."

The royal couple have slowly been taking on more responsibilities as they believe once they do become king and queen, "the workload and time required will quadruple."

The Princess of Wales wants to make the most of this “before” time, urging William to put the family first.

"They’re looking at this as their final chance to really let loose – they’re planning on sneaking away for a few little weekend breaks to some of their favourite destinations," claimed insiders.

Kate knows how vital it is to nurture their connection for the sake of their marriage.

