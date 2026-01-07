Prince Harry slams door on King Charles reunion as he heads to UK

Prince Harry has no plans to meet King Charles during his upcoming UK visit later this month.

The Duke of Sussex is set to return to Britain for the start of his High Court privacy case against Associated Newspapers Limited. The trial is currently scheduled for around January 19.

Harry is anticipated to take the witness stand first, giving testimony before facing cross-examination. it is to meantion here that he's among the seven prominent claimants bringing the action.

Harry has no plans to see his father during that trip as a reunion between him and the monarch appears highly unlikely, sources have told The Telegraph.

As per reports, the Duke has no desire to be connected with any legal proceedings and would prefer to keep his distance from his dad and elder brother WPrince William on this occasion.

In september last year, Charles and Harry spent 50 minutes together at Clarence House. That encounter, their first in 19 months, was viewed as meaningful progress amid the ongoing family estrangement.

However, sources claim the Duke is currently not in position to anger Meghan, who's less interested to travel to the UK.

The Duke seems to slam door on the King's meeting as he has made no efforts to have a glance of his dad during his UK trip.

David Sherborne, the group's barrister, has urged the all claimants to appear when proceedings commence as a demonstration of unity.

The monarch is expected to be at his Scottish residence during the relevant dates, as he typically steps back from official engagements throughout much of January.

However, royal sources indicate the King's absence is not merely coincidental.