Jamie Foxx is ‘out of the hospital for weeks’ and ‘recuperating’

Saturday May 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Jamie Foxx is seemingly doing quite well after his health emergency last month.

Foxx’s eldest daughter, Corrine, shared a health update regarding her father, whose hospitalisation was first announced on April 12th, 2023.

She shared that the Oscar-winning actor is out of the hospital and has been “recuperating” for weeks.

The update came after a news outlet headlined a story “Jamie Foxx’s loved ones reportedly preparing for the worst.”

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” Corrine wrote on her Instagram story with a screengrab of the news piece.

“In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support. We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

The medical complication that got the Django Unchained actor hospitalised is still unknown. Last month, Corinne announced that her father “experienced a medical complication” which led to a medical facility.

She added, “Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

At the time of his hospitalisation, Foxx was in Atlanta filming the Netflix action comedy Back in Action alongside Cameron Diaz.

Corrine and Jamie Foxx both appear on Fox’s game show Beat Shazam, which is currently filming with Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne filling in as host and DJ, respectively.

