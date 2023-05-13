Britney Spears’ attorney now working pro bono after huge paycheque 

 
After handling Britney Spears’ high-profile conservatorship case, attorney Mathew Rosengart has begun offering his services pro bono.

According to TMZ, the lawyer started offering his services for free after receiving more than $4 million from the pop star since she retained him in July 2021.

Sources told the outlet that Spears paid the former federal prosecutor $4,201,856 between November 2021 and March 2023 alone, a figure that represents the work he performed after her conservatorship was terminated.

The Grammy-winning artist has been free from the more than a decade-long conservatorship from her estranged father, Jamie Spears. However, the court case is still ongoing as she continues to fight against him and former business manager, Lou Taylor, over legal fees and accounting.

In a statement to Page Six, Rosengart said, “We are very proud of our work of nearly two years and Britney’s appreciation of it and we will continue to fiercely fight for her.”

So far, Jamie has suspended as conservator in addition to the legal arrangement dissolved altogether, defeating a motion to depose Britney and performing other investigative work.

The attorney was also involved in drafting the prenuptial agreement before the Toxic singer tied the knot to her now-husband Sam Asghari.

He also helped the pop icon securing a restraining order against her stalker ex-husband Jason Alexander and helping implement deals for her Hold Me Closer duet with Elton John and forthcoming memoir.

However, Rosengart’s payment pales in comparison to the $36-plus million that Jamie, 70, and various attorneys allegedly took from the singer’s estate throughout her nearly 14-year conservatorship.

