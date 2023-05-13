 
Saturday May 13, 2023
King Charles needs ‘a crash helmet’ to deal with Prince Harry

King Charles needs ‘a crash helmet’ to deal with Prince Harry

Experts are of the opinion that King Charles will require ‘nothing short of a crash helmet’ to deal with Prince Harry.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims and accusations.

She warns, “So we’ve had rocky shoals aplenty courtesy of Harry’s cases, but, would seem that Harry leaving his family red faced and seething quietly is something he is as comfortable with as making small talk with the Kardashian-Jenners and pretending to know what this ‘day job’ thing is people talk about.”

“What that means is that, given this track record on this front, the possibilities of what might come out of Harry’s mouth when he takes the stand are such that Charles might want to think about investing in a crash helmet.”

