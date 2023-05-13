Dwayne Johnson says ‘being a girl dad’ was his respite during depression

Dwayne Johnson discusses depression and urges men to talk about their struggles with mental illness

Talking to The Pivot podcast, Dwayne Johnson recently got candid about his bouts of depression and shared that his daughters were his ray of hope during his struggle.

Ex-wrestler Dwayne Johnson recalled his first battle with mental illness during his university days, “I didn't want to go to school," he said, " I left school."

The Jumanji star added that at the time, he wasn’t aware that he was depressed and didn’t have any knowledge of mental wellbeing.

He went on explain that he struggled with depression again when he got a divorce, "Years later, I went through it again when I got a divorce. Didn't know what it was,"

He continued, "Years later, around 2017 or so, went through a little bit. I knew what it was at that time, and luckily, at that time, I had some friends who I could lean on, and say, 'You know, I'm feeling a little wobbly now. Got a little struggle happening. I'm seeing a little grey and not the blue.'"

The actor credited his daughters with being his “saving grace” during his periods of depression, "You look at them, and you realize, 'Well, I mean, really, this is what it's all about.'"

The 51-year-old went on to shed light on the fact that men are taught to go through tough times alone and keep things to themselves. Dwayne, who has lost two male friends to depression and suicide, concluded by urging men to talk about their mental struggles.