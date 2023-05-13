 
Royals
Saturday May 13, 2023
King Charles younger son Prince Harry to become first royal to enter witness box

Prince Harry, who attended his father's coronation on May 6, is all set to become the first UK royal to enter a courtroom witness box for 130 years.

The Duke of Sussex is suing the Mirror Group of newspapers in the UK, claiming they performed unlawful activities to gather stories about him between 1991 and 2011, a claim they say is “slim to non-existent.” The publisher denies the allegations.

King Charles III's younger son Harry will become next month the first senior British royal to enter a witness box, his case is being slammed by his legal opponents.

The publisher’s lawyer Andrew Green KC, according to The Times, telling the Court that evidence of call data to support phone hacking allegations was “slim to utterly non-existent”, and many stories involved were of a "breathtaking level of triviality."

Meghan Markle's hubby Harry is one of a group of high-profile figures – as many as 100, not all named – suing the Mirror Group for alleged phone hacking, deception and other illicit means of obtaining stories to publish.

