 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Saturday May 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Babar Awan admits he was in contact with Imran Khan during custody

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 13, 2023

Former prime minister Imran Khan (left) gestures with his senior counsel during his court presence in the Islamabad High Court on May 12, 2023. — Facebook/BabarAwanPK
Former prime minister Imran Khan (left) gestures with his senior counsel during his court presence in the Islamabad High Court on May 12, 2023. — Facebook/BabarAwanPK

Contrary to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's statement that he was “unaware of all that was happening after I was picked up”, his lawyer Babar Awan admitted that he was in contact with the former prime minister while he was in the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) custody.

Earlier today, Khan — in his first address since his release — said: “I was unaware of all that was happening after I was picked up. So yesterday and today I was collecting facts.”

He insisted that his party workers were not involved in the incidents, and urged the authorities to launch an independent investigation to unearth the truth.

Talking to Arab News, Awan said that the PTI chairman was kept in the dark and no TV facility was provided to him during his custody.

When asked how did he find that Khan was not provided with the TV facility, the lawyer — after a brief pause — said: “I live in this city ... We find ways of how to connect.”

The PTI chairman was arrested by Rangers personnel from Islamabad High Court (IHC) — acting on National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant on May 9.

“When I spoke to him, he said ‘I will not ask for any facility’,” revealed the PTI’s lawyer.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khan on May 11, had told the Supreme Court that his mobile phone was taken away and he was unaware about what was happening in the country.

Earlier, an audio leak purportedly featuring him surfaced in which Khan could be heard directing his party to challenge his arrest in the top court.

The lawyer said that the PTI chairman had not met anyone from the establishment while in custody.

Awan said the “interrogation was exclusively conducted by NAB”.

More From Pakistan:

Nadra launches registry to help citizens 'identify sex offenders'

Nadra launches registry to help citizens 'identify sex offenders'
Civil society holds rally at Karachi's Sea View to show solidarity with army

Civil society holds rally at Karachi's Sea View to show solidarity with army
Army chief vows to bring all involved in 'Black Day' vandalism to justice

Army chief vows to bring all involved in 'Black Day' vandalism to justice
BISEP announces schedule for postponed board exams

BISEP announces schedule for postponed board exams
No other option but to impose ban on PTI: Sanaullah

No other option but to impose ban on PTI: Sanaullah
When will postponed Punjab board exams take place?

When will postponed Punjab board exams take place?
Calling for independent probe, Imran Khan insists PTI has no hand in violent protests

Calling for independent probe, Imran Khan insists PTI has no hand in violent protests
What did PTI workers 'steal' during protests?

What did PTI workers 'steal' during protests?
Karachi's population surpasses 18.6 million: PBS

Karachi's population surpasses 18.6 million: PBS
Plea challenging Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah termed ‘inadmissible’

Plea challenging Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah termed ‘inadmissible’

Rs200,000 bounty announced for aiding in arrest of Lahore Corps Commander House attackers video

Rs200,000 bounty announced for aiding in arrest of Lahore Corps Commander House attackers
LHC orders release of Dr Yasmin Rashid

LHC orders release of Dr Yasmin Rashid