 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

William and Kate Middleton fail to hit 1 million subscribers on YouTube in 2 years

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 13, 2023

William and Kate Middleton fail to hit 1 million subscribers on YouTube in 2 years

The Kensington Palace staff has been praised for doing a brilliant job with the material they have created and shared recently. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday released a video, complete with behind-the-scenes footage of Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte ahead of the Coronation.

It shows their children dashing about Kensington Palace in excitement ahead of King Charles coronation.

The video was posted on the couple social media accounts and YouTube channel. It has been watched by 164k times within eight hours, a response which they rarely get on the video sharing-website.

The content being posted on the couple's social media accounts has seen major changes after the hiring of a new digital content creator.

George Fuller, who has reportedly worked at the House of Commons, has been called an extremely talented man who knows how to get his job done.

The royal fans has expressed hope that George would stay on longer with his sound background in journalism and the media.

It is also being hoped that he would help the couple hit one million subscribers on YouTube where the future king and his wife created a channel two years ago.

The Prince and Princess of Wales YouTube channel has 641,000 followers.

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton, Prince William 'pulls the rug out from under King Charles'

Kate Middleton, Prince William 'pulls the rug out from under King Charles'
King Charles III could abdicate for a mystery monarch?

King Charles III could abdicate for a mystery monarch?
Prince Andrew receives fresh snub from King Charles?

Prince Andrew receives fresh snub from King Charles?
Prince Harry prepares to launch new attack on King Charles, Camilla, William?

Prince Harry prepares to launch new attack on King Charles, Camilla, William?
King Charles younger son Prince Harry to become first royal to enter witness box

King Charles younger son Prince Harry to become first royal to enter witness box
Meghan and Harry bite the dust as Johnny Depp gets Dior gig?

Meghan and Harry bite the dust as Johnny Depp gets Dior gig?
Meghan Markle praised as 'incredibly warm and open' in new photo

Meghan Markle praised as 'incredibly warm and open' in new photo
Prince Harry making ‘every courtier worth their Brooks’ ask ‘when’s it stopping?’ video

Prince Harry making ‘every courtier worth their Brooks’ ask ‘when’s it stopping?’
Meghan Markle 'pulling puppet strings' to Prince Harry's lawsuit? video

Meghan Markle 'pulling puppet strings' to Prince Harry's lawsuit?
King Charles preparing next generations of monarchs

King Charles preparing next generations of monarchs
Only celebrity who likes royal portrait featuring Charles and two future kings

Only celebrity who likes royal portrait featuring Charles and two future kings
King Charles in for ‘pretty bad news’ post Coronation video

King Charles in for ‘pretty bad news’ post Coronation