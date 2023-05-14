 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday May 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Eurovision' fans slam Graham Norton as final kicks off

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 14, 2023

Eurovision fans slam Graham Norton as final kicks off
'Eurovision' fans slam Graham Norton as final kicks off

Eurovision Song Contest host Graham Norton was under fire from viewers for his repeated narration in the 2023 final's intro song set.

The intro was kicked off by previous year's winners, Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra returning to perform their hit Stefania.

The intro video also featured performances of Joss Stone, Kate Middleton, and others singing in different clips.

But some viewers were left frustrated when the show's commentator described each time a new star performed in the video.

Fans took to Twitter to share that the British host's repeated interruptions disturbed the performance.

"*, will somebody please tell Graham Norton to shut the ** up so I can hear what they are singing," one viewer grumbled.

"Graham Norton just shut the hell up tryna listen to the music," as a third fan added: "Why is Graham talking all over this?! Sshhhhhh," another tweeted.

"Stop talking and let us enjoy the music, Graham!!" a fourth chimed in.

More From Entertainment:

'Fast X' early reactions call it 'peak summer blockbuster'

'Fast X' early reactions call it 'peak summer blockbuster'
What's Jamie Foxx's medical condition?

What's Jamie Foxx's medical condition?
Man arrested in connection with the death of Kim Kardashian look-alike

Man arrested in connection with the death of Kim Kardashian look-alike

K-pop group EXO’s agency asks fans to refrain from sending Kai mail in military

K-pop group EXO’s agency asks fans to refrain from sending Kai mail in military
Blackpink’s agency announces pre-debut song date for new group Baby Monster

Blackpink’s agency announces pre-debut song date for new group Baby Monster
BTS sweeps charts after release of ‘Bastions’ OST

BTS sweeps charts after release of ‘Bastions’ OST
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley look cosy arriving at Brisbane Airport

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley look cosy arriving at Brisbane Airport
Kim Kardashian shows support for Tristan Thompson, Khloe’s ex-boyfriend

Kim Kardashian shows support for Tristan Thompson, Khloe’s ex-boyfriend
'American Idol' welcomes back Keith Urban as mentor for season finale

'American Idol' welcomes back Keith Urban as mentor for season finale
Brand new shot of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s newborn revealed

Brand new shot of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s newborn revealed
Mel Gibson will helm Mark Wahlberg-starrer suspense movie Flight Risk: Deets inside

Mel Gibson will helm Mark Wahlberg-starrer suspense movie Flight Risk: Deets inside
Dwayne Johnson says ‘being a girl dad’ was his respite during depression

Dwayne Johnson says ‘being a girl dad’ was his respite during depression