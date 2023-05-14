'Eurovision' fans slam Graham Norton as final kicks off

Eurovision Song Contest host Graham Norton was under fire from viewers for his repeated narration in the 2023 final's intro song set.

The intro was kicked off by previous year's winners, Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra returning to perform their hit Stefania.

The intro video also featured performances of Joss Stone, Kate Middleton, and others singing in different clips.

But some viewers were left frustrated when the show's commentator described each time a new star performed in the video.

Fans took to Twitter to share that the British host's repeated interruptions disturbed the performance.

"*, will somebody please tell Graham Norton to shut the ** up so I can hear what they are singing," one viewer grumbled.

"Graham Norton just shut the hell up tryna listen to the music," as a third fan added: "Why is Graham talking all over this?! Sshhhhhh," another tweeted.

"Stop talking and let us enjoy the music, Graham!!" a fourth chimed in.