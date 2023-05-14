 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday May 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Shakira’s friend dispels rumours singer is interested in Tom Cruise romance

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 14, 2023

Shakira’s friend dispels rumours singer is interested in Tom Cruise romance
Shakira’s friend dispels rumours singer is interested in Tom Cruise romance

Shakira seems to have no interest in dating Tom Cruise as she enjoys her life in Miami.

The Grammy-winning singer’s family friend and realtor with the Keller Williams Luxury Portfolio Collection, Ana Lourdes Martinez told The Post that Shakira is not thinking about romance after her bitter split.

“When friends are in Miami, they get together,” she said. “The press wants to create a romance, but she’s known Tom for a long time. She’s focused on her family.”

Rumours of the Waka Waka singer’s possible romance with the Mission Impossible actor came last week when the duo was spotted at the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix.

She was also pictured with racing royalty Lewis Hamilton at Cipriani and during a casual boat ride.

Martinez further shared that the mom of two is already welcomed back in the city by her inner circle as she settles in the city she loves “Miami has always been Shakira’s home and refuge,” she told the outlet. “Even though she was living in Spain most of the time, Miami has always been a place that she loved.”

According to Grammy & Emmy award-winning producer Emilio Estefan, who managed Shakira for several years and co-wrote her, Whenever, Wherever, Shakira sort of grew up in the city.

“When I met Shak, she didn’t speak English,” Estefan described to The Post. “She didn’t think that she could do a crossover album. But Gloria [Estefan] and I believed in her. Gloria taught her English, helped her in the studio, and pushed for her. Shakira found success in Miami and, in a way, grew up here.”

“Shakira really never left Miami,” Estefan continued. “She had the house and kept in touch. Everybody is supporting her. She’s like family to us.”

More From Entertainment:

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The 1975 and more to headline Austin City Limits Festival

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The 1975 and more to headline Austin City Limits Festival
Natalie Portman reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ end of Time’s Up movement

Natalie Portman reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ end of Time’s Up movement
James Gunn reacts to 'Superman: Legacy' casting reports

James Gunn reacts to 'Superman: Legacy' casting reports
Leonardo DiCaprio 'scene' inspired Michael J. Fox to retire

Leonardo DiCaprio 'scene' inspired Michael J. Fox to retire
Mena Massoud DELETES Twitter after 'Little Mermaid' backlash

Mena Massoud DELETES Twitter after 'Little Mermaid' backlash
Jonathan Majors forms 'relationship' with Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors forms 'relationship' with Meagan Good
Ricky Gervais shares 'nauseating' experience

Ricky Gervais shares 'nauseating' experience

'Eurovision' fans slam Graham Norton as final kicks off

'Eurovision' fans slam Graham Norton as final kicks off
'Fast X' early reactions call it 'peak summer blockbuster'

'Fast X' early reactions call it 'peak summer blockbuster'
What's Jamie Foxx's medical condition?

What's Jamie Foxx's medical condition?
Man arrested in connection with the death of Kim Kardashian look-alike

Man arrested in connection with the death of Kim Kardashian look-alike

K-pop group EXO’s agency asks fans to refrain from sending Kai mail in military

K-pop group EXO’s agency asks fans to refrain from sending Kai mail in military