 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday May 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck's sports drama film 'Air' released on Prime Video

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 14, 2023

Ben Afflecks sports drama film Air released on Prime Video
Ben Affleck's sports drama film 'Air' released on Prime Video

Sports drama film Air, featuring an all-star cast including Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, and Jason Bateman, has been released on Prime Video after a month in theaters.

The movie narrates the story of how Nike signed Michael Jordan and created the famous Air Jordan 1, while also showcasing the impact of Jordan's endorsement deal on athletes and Nike.

Ben Affleck, who directed the film, played Nike founder Phil Knight, while Davis was personally selected by Jordan to portray his mother.

The movie is available for free streaming on Prime Video for Amazon Prime members, who also get free shipping on millions of items, access to other exclusive content, and more. Non-Prime members can start a 30-day free trial to watch the film and other shows and movies on Prime Video.

Speaking at the premiere Ben Affleck said he hopes people like the film.

“This is an optimistic, hopeful movie about people. So I can’t hide behind being an auteur – [as if to say] ‘you don’t need to understand my movie.’ I really hope you like it … So no pressure, but it’s all on you.”

Air cast includes Matt Damon as the Nike executive who engineered the Michael Jordan sneaker deal. Affleck plays Nike CEO Phil Knight. The film also stars Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker and Chris Messina.

More From Entertainment:

Enrique Iglesias withdraws from Tecate Emblema festival with pneumonia

Enrique Iglesias withdraws from Tecate Emblema festival with pneumonia
Keke Palmer shares sneak peek of infant son amid Big Boss’ promotions

Keke Palmer shares sneak peek of infant son amid Big Boss’ promotions
Christopher Nolan's ‘Oppenheimer’ features real scientists as extras

Christopher Nolan's ‘Oppenheimer’ features real scientists as extras

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share sweet tribute to son RZA on first birthday

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share sweet tribute to son RZA on first birthday
Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The 1975 and more to headline Austin City Limits Festival

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The 1975 and more to headline Austin City Limits Festival
Shakira’s friend dispels rumours singer is interested in Tom Cruise romance

Shakira’s friend dispels rumours singer is interested in Tom Cruise romance
Natalie Portman reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ end of Time’s Up movement

Natalie Portman reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ end of Time’s Up movement
James Gunn reacts to 'Superman: Legacy' casting reports

James Gunn reacts to 'Superman: Legacy' casting reports
Leonardo DiCaprio 'scene' inspired Michael J. Fox to retire

Leonardo DiCaprio 'scene' inspired Michael J. Fox to retire
Mena Massoud DELETES Twitter after 'Little Mermaid' backlash

Mena Massoud DELETES Twitter after 'Little Mermaid' backlash
Jonathan Majors forms 'relationship' with Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors forms 'relationship' with Meagan Good
Ricky Gervais shares 'nauseating' experience

Ricky Gervais shares 'nauseating' experience