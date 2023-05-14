 
Royals
Sunday May 14, 2023
Princess Charlotte embodies ‘maturity’ and ‘composure of the Queen’

Sunday May 14, 2023

As the future of the royal family, Princess Charlotte has proven her mettle and impressive poise at many royal engagements at a young age.

Royal expert, Angela Mollard wrote in her column for 7news, that Princess Charlotte “has revealed herself to be the royal family’s secret weapon.”

The sister of King Charles’, Princess Anne, who is also known by her title of Princess Royal has been instrumental in representing the monarchy not just during the time of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, but also during her brother’s.

Drawing comparison to the ‘hardest working royal’, Mollard said that the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton was likely to become “to her brother George what the Princess Royal is to King Charles III.”

“Poised yet enthusiastic, watchful but involved, she showed a maturity during the two-hour ceremony that would make any parent proud,” she described the young royal.

Of her appearance at the Coronation of her grandfather, Mollard observed, “As she entered Westminster Abbey holding her little brother’s hand, the Princess, who celebrated her birthday just a few days earlier, was neither over-confident nor intimidated.”

“She somehow embodies the composure of the Queen and the playfulness of Princess Diana, most notably in the casual manner she applied the five-second rule after dropping her marshmallow S’more on the ground,” she continued.

“As Louis angled for more marshmallows, Charlotte simply picked up her dropped biscuit off the grass and popped it in her mouth.”

Charlotte is a “keen horse rider” like her great aunt and she has also been taking ballet lessons. Moreover, she also takes on her mother’s sporty side as she practices gymnastics and is able to do the splits.

