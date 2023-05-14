Millions react to King Charles, Prince William, Prince George official portrait

Millions of royal fans have expressed their true feelings as Buckingham Palace on Saturday released an official portrait of King Charles and his heirs Prince William and Prince George.



The official portrait was shared both on Instagram and Twitter with caption: “The King with The Prince of Wales and Prince George of Wales in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on Coronation Day.”

It was also disclosed that the photo was taken by Hugo Burnand.

Over seven million fans have viewed the photo on Twitter and thousands others commented and liked the post.

On Instagram, over 1.5 million have liked the photo.

Commenting on the post, one fan said, “Our future is in the best hands. Thank you”

A fan from US commented, “What a splendid picture of King Charles, his son and grandson. They look so happy. Best wishes with love from America.”

Another said, “Finally portrait of king and future kings”

An admirer of Prince William commented, “Can’t wait for William to be king”

“The Three Kings. The future of The Monarchy is in safe hands. Long Live King Charles III !” said the fifth fan.