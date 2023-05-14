 
Sunday May 14, 2023
'The Little Mermaid' live-action remake modified Prince Eric, Ariel relationship

The upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid may share the same narrative as Disney's animated classic, but viewers should anticipate some modifications in the love story of Ariel and Eric.

Jonah Hauer-King, who portrays Prince Eric in the film, revealed during a press conference that the The Little Mermaid remake provided an opportunity to expand their relationship beyond mere physical attraction.

"I think it's a really good message for what it means to be in love, and what it means to be in a relationship that is ultimately tied to friendship. That's the fundamental thing of it, and that's why it lasts, and that's what makes it special," he exclaimed.

Jonah Hauer-King also addressed the change of the lyrics to songs, including 'Kiss the Girl'.

"There are some lyric changes in 'Kiss the Girl' because people have gotten very sensitive about the idea that [Prince Eric] would, in any way, force himself on [Ariel]," composer Alan Menken explained.

The Little Mermaid is a live-action version of Disney's 1989 animated film of the same name, which itself was loosely based on the 1837 fairy tale of the same title by Hans Christian Andersen.

The film cast includes Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy.

