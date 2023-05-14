 
Royals
Sunday May 14, 2023
Prince Harry sees ‘no one willing to give an inch’

Prince Harry is reportedly ‘well aware’ that attending the Coronation did nothing to change his relationship with King Charles or Prince William.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims and admissions.

She warns “Whatever hope there might have been for something, anything to change in the current London-Montecito deadlock would seem to have evaporated right about the time Harry’s flight was wheels up and the King and Queen were celebrating back at the Palace with bubbles and a Valium chaser.”

“No matter the history-making number of cliches about history being made over the last week; no matter that ancient robes and chairs and even the Stone of Destiny, a real historic object and something out of Dungeons and Dragons, have been dragged out; and no matter that Harry made the effort to be a part of it all, the coronation did not change anything.”

“Still, neither side seems willing to give an inch,” she added before concluding. 

