Sunday May 14, 2023
Charlize Theron reacts to speculation about Tom Cruise joining 'Fast' franchise

Charlize Theron reacts to speculation about Tom Cruise joining 'Fast' franchise

Fast X star Charlize Theron sang praises of co-star Michelle Rodriguez at the premiere of the installment in the Fast & Furious franchise.

The Sweet November actress also spoke about Tom Cruise starring in the upcoming follow-up of the franchise after Vin Diesel posted a photo with the star.

Responding to a question about Tom Cruise starring in the next Fast film she said:

“I mean, why not. Let’s send him an invite.”

“If the fans want him then it’s done.”

Charlize Theron also admitted she loved working with Michelle Rodriguez, who ‘grabs the bull by the horn’.

Earlier, Michelle Rodriguez revealed she and Charlize Theron performed their fight sequence in Fast X without a director.

Fast and Furious director Justin Lin departed the film amid a rumored altercation with lead star Vin Diesel. The battle is heavily teased in the trailer. The fight sequence for that reason was filmed, using a “second unit director” instead of a principal.

“Can I just tell you — no pun intended, but Charlize is a monster,” Rodriguez told Vanity Fair. “We shot our [‘Fast X’] fight sequence with no director. Bro, like, hands down, drop mic, we nailed it. We were there, we don’t need [a director], let’s do this.”

