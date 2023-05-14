 
Taylor Swift pauses concert to yell at security guard

American singer Taylor Swift stopped in the middle of her Eras tour show to shout at a security guard for hurting a fan. According to fans, this happened several times throughout the show.

She is currently in Philadelphia for three shows that will be spread across the Mother’s Day weekend. The footage shows the singer performing her hit track Bad Blood from the album 1989 when something in the audience catches her attention.

Based on what she was saying, it seems that she was calling out a security guard who was mistreating a female fan for no good reason. “Hey, stop!” she yelled. “She wasn't doing anything!”

Fans took to social media to give their thoughts on the clip, with one fan writing: “I could watch this over and over. Taylor defending fans makes me so happy!!”

Another fan wrote about the strictness imposed by the security guards at the venue: “Seeing taylor may 12 & 14. Security was really strict about keeping aisles clear during the show yesterday so I wouldn’t be surprised if she was yelling at security.”

One fan admitted that they were taken aback by the incident: “i literally got scared when i was witnessing it on a random grainy 144p livestream on tiktok like what was happening.”

