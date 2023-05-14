Prince William ‘stomping his feet’ at King Charles: ‘Wants Harry out’

Prince Harry has just been issued a dire warning about the consequences of dragging on his farce with the Royal Family.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims and admissions.

While Ms Elser believes, “Distance’ might be a good idea in the short term, letting everyone catch their breath, realign their chakras and to finally finish the abomination of the coronation quiche left in the fridge, but that is hardly a long-term strategy.”

So “surely eternal pacifist Charles will one day want this mess sorted and will want to come to find some sort of peace with Harry, no matter how much William might stomp his feet.”

“But in the meantime, William and Kate would seem to hold a lot of the royal cards and Harry is looking more and more like a busted flush.”