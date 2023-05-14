 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday May 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones stun at Venice wedding after party

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 14, 2023

The two-time Oscar winner was seen travelling with his wife, daughter and son around Venice
The two-time Oscar winner was seen travelling with his wife, daughter and son around Venice

Power couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones looked lovely at a wedding after-party in Venice, joined by their 20-year-old daughter Carys. The family were photographed stepping off a boat with Douglas clasping his daughter’s hand.

The occasion was the wedding of Chloe Stroll, F1 billionaire heiress and Scotty James, who is an Australian Olympic Snowboarder on 13th May.

The two-time Oscar winner was seen travelling with his wife, daughter and son around Venice throughout the past couple of days. Catherine looked beautiful in a regal caped jumpsuit in wide leg style which is a Michael Costello piece that costs $989.

Meanwhile, Douglas gave off a trim silhouette in a purple sweater over a light blue button-down paired with khaki pants He completed the look with his hair slicked back and a pair of sunglasses.

Carys completed the trio in a fairytale-esque green chiffon dress with lace detailing which is a $3435 Alberta Ferretti piece. She tied off the look with a pair of silver strappy heels.

She turned 20 the previous month, with her parents taking to social media to post several throwback videos and pictures in honour of her birthday. They were full of praises for their daughter with Catherine calling her “beautiful” and Douglas calling her his “darling.”

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift pauses concert to yell at security guard

Taylor Swift pauses concert to yell at security guard
Charlize Theron reacts to speculation about Tom Cruise joining 'Fast' franchise

Charlize Theron reacts to speculation about Tom Cruise joining 'Fast' franchise
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have yet another tense moment

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have yet another tense moment
'The Little Mermaid' live-action remake modified Prince Eric, Ariel relationship

'The Little Mermaid' live-action remake modified Prince Eric, Ariel relationship
Netflix’s ‘Lockwood & Co.’ gets cancelled after one season

Netflix’s ‘Lockwood & Co.’ gets cancelled after one season
Scarlett Johansson 'jumped at' opportunity to work with Wes Anderson on 'Asteroid City'

Scarlett Johansson 'jumped at' opportunity to work with Wes Anderson on 'Asteroid City'
Ben Affleck's sports drama film 'Air' released on Prime Video

Ben Affleck's sports drama film 'Air' released on Prime Video
Enrique Iglesias withdraws from Tecate Emblema festival with pneumonia

Enrique Iglesias withdraws from Tecate Emblema festival with pneumonia
Keke Palmer shares sneak peek of infant son amid Big Boss’ promotions

Keke Palmer shares sneak peek of infant son amid Big Boss’ promotions
Christopher Nolan's ‘Oppenheimer’ features real scientists as extras

Christopher Nolan's ‘Oppenheimer’ features real scientists as extras

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share sweet tribute to son RZA on first birthday

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share sweet tribute to son RZA on first birthday
Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The 1975 and more to headline Austin City Limits Festival

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The 1975 and more to headline Austin City Limits Festival