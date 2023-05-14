Hailey Bieber reveals why she and Justin Bieber have no child

Hailey Bieber spoke about having children with her husband Justin Bieber in an interview recently.

She said she wants to have children with husband Justin Bieber. The model, however admitted that she worries about bringing a child into her public life.

“I literally cry about this all the time!” she told the Sunday Times.

Hailey Bieber, 26, said, “I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

She added, "We can only do the best we can to raise them," she says of having kids with her pop star spouse one day. "As long as they feel loved and safe.”

The model also opened up about her April Instagram story about 2023 including “some of the saddest, hardest moments” of her life.

Speaking to the British publication, she said, “I just felt like I was going through a lot of uncomfortable growth."

She added, "Whenever you’re transitioning from one time of your life to another, it’s really uncomfortable and it can be really sad. … I was just trying to connect with other people who might feel that way." Some people, she noted, responded to the post with “negativity.”