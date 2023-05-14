 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday May 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber reveals why she and Justin Bieber have no child

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 14, 2023

Hailey Bieber reveals why she and Justin Bieber have no child

Hailey Bieber spoke about having children with her husband Justin Bieber in an interview recently.

She said she wants to have children with husband Justin Bieber. The model, however admitted that she worries about bringing a child into her public life.

“I literally cry about this all the time!” she told the Sunday Times.

Hailey Bieber, 26, said, “I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

She added, "We can only do the best we can to raise them," she says of having kids with her pop star spouse one day. "As long as they feel loved and safe.”

The model also opened up about her April Instagram story about 2023 including “some of the saddest, hardest moments” of her life.

Speaking to the British publication, she said, “I just felt like I was going through a lot of uncomfortable growth."

She added, "Whenever you’re transitioning from one time of your life to another, it’s really uncomfortable and it can be really sad. … I was just trying to connect with other people who might feel that way." Some people, she noted, responded to the post with “negativity.”

More From Entertainment:

Bafta TV awards 2023: Full list of winners

Bafta TV awards 2023: Full list of winners
Names of 'Superman' contenders revealed

Names of 'Superman' contenders revealed

Blackpink’s agency releases pre-debut track for new girl group

Blackpink’s agency releases pre-debut track for new girl group
John Travolta pays tribute to late wife on Mother's Day

John Travolta pays tribute to late wife on Mother's Day
K-pop band New Jeans achieve 100 million views on ‘OMG’ MV

K-pop band New Jeans achieve 100 million views on ‘OMG’ MV
BTS’ new OST track enters Top 20 of Spotify Global Charts

BTS’ new OST track enters Top 20 of Spotify Global Charts
Cindy Crawford and Olivia Culpo attend Mother’s Day celebration

Cindy Crawford and Olivia Culpo attend Mother’s Day celebration
Tom Cruise and Janet Jackson pose together after he attends her concert

Tom Cruise and Janet Jackson pose together after he attends her concert
Paris Hilton and Kris Jenner appear at Anastasia Beverly Hills Mother's Day Celebration

Paris Hilton and Kris Jenner appear at Anastasia Beverly Hills Mother's Day Celebration
Sweden celebrates as Loreen wins Eurovision song contest

Sweden celebrates as Loreen wins Eurovision song contest
‘Ted Lasso’ star Keeley Hazell uses her leaked sex tape as inspiration for new episode

‘Ted Lasso’ star Keeley Hazell uses her leaked sex tape as inspiration for new episode
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones stun at Venice wedding after party

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones stun at Venice wedding after party