Monday May 15, 2023
Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss should try relationship: Katie Maloney

Katie Maloney has advised Tom Sandoval to give his relationship with Raquel Leviss a chance after their affair discovery rocked the showbiz industry.

Ariana Madix's best friend has a rocky relationship with the rockstar, and she also exchanged heated words with the 28-year-old in the recent Vanderpump Rules episode.

But appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 36-year-old took a different line when asked whether she thought the duo "are in love today."

"I don't know what they're doing," she responded, "but I still think maybe they should give it a shot 'cause they've blown up their lives and may as well."

Interestingly, the 36-year-old is not the first reality show member to call on the pair to form a relationship.

Last month, Leviss's ex-fiancé James Kennedy also voiced similar views.

"In a weird way, I hope [they'll make it]," Kennedy added.

"Because, like, just think about the dreams they're going to have in each other's bed — all this traumatic ** they're going to go through I mean, it's just like, as a couple, If they survive each other and go through it, *** hats off because, could you imagine?"

