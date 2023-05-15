Addison Timlin calls it quits with Jeremy Allen White, files for divorce

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White's wife Addison Timlin is separating from him officially as she filed for divorce.

According to PEOPLE, the couple tied the knot in 2019 and share two children.

Previously, The Bear star gushed over his wife during the acceptance speech at the 2023 Golden Globes.

"Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones, thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you've done," he added.

Following the speech, Timlin also reciprocates the gesture by posting an emotional note on Instagram.

"When we were 14 years old and I saw you perform for the first time in drama class, I couldn't take my eyes off of you," adding, "When we'd run your lines for Shameless I'd be so tickled knowing beforehand what everyone would get to witness the next day on set."

"I love this picture so much because you look 14 and 31 at the same time," she added, "Watching you win on Tuesday was one of the most overwhelming dimension hopping moments of my whole life, watching you win last night while holding our two babies was pretty out of this world too.," she added.

White and Timlin shared screen in the 2008 psychological drama Afterschool.